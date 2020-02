Police are searching for a Dunedin teenager who has been missing since the weekend.

Danielle Donkins, of Balaclava, Dunedin, was last seen on Saturday.

"Police believe she may now be in the Timaru or Christchurch areas," a statement said.

The 15-year-old is of a slim build and is around 160cm tall.

Danielle's family and police are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone who may have seen the teenager is urged to immediately contact police on 105, quoting file number 200126/2345.