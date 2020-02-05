Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross says a new report of alleged misconduct and bullying levelled against him are part of a wider politically-motivated attack.

However, Ross is not clear as to who is behind these attacks, saying only they been orchestrated "by those who want see me out of a job".

This morning, Newsroom reported that Ross was again under investigation, following alleged misconduct which saw three of the four staff working at his Botany electorate office placed on special leave.

The allegations, which relate to incidents said to have occurred over the past year, come after similar accusations were levelled against Ross, now an independent MP, after his falling out with the National Party in late 2018.

Botany MP Jami-Lee Ross. Photo / Mark Mitchell

According to Newsroom, the new complaints are understood to include bullying and an inquiry has been launched.

In a statement to the Herald, Ross confirmed that he was aware there was a "process under way with some staff taking leave".

"Unfortunately, I am in the dark regarding the details of any allegations at present."

Newsroom reported that the new inquiry began after staff members "raised serious concerns" about Ross' behaviour and conduct over the past year.

The inquiry is being carried out on behalf of Parliamentary Service, the employer of the two women and one man.

It is not clear, however, who is carrying out the inquiry.

A Parliamentary Service spokesperson said it "won't be providing comment on this particular matter".

Usually, Parliamentary Service does not comment on employment matters.

Ross said it appeared that "a party has breached Parliamentary Service's request for confidentiality and is attempting a 'trial by media".



In fact, Ross suggested that the complaints were part of a politically motivated attack against him, in a bid to destabilise his position as Botany's MP before this year's election.

"I have a number of political adversaries who seek to see me isolated and under attack for their own political advantage."

Ross denies acting in an inappropriate manner.

He said a job in his office is performed under "high pressure and stress at times".

"As a result, and with a small team of assigned staff, not all personalities can or do gel.

"If I am meant to have said anything that has offended or upset any employee, once I know what this is, I will confront that."

Otherwise, he continued, it was "work as usual".

In October 2018, just days after Ross' dramatic falling out with the National Party in which he publicly called leader Simon Bridges a "corrupt politician" - which Bridges denies - Newsroom published the accounts of four women who accused Ross of harassment.

Two of those cases, according to Newsroom, involved women Ross was having a sexual relationship with.

The allegations prompted Speaker Trevor Mallard to launch an inquiry into the culture and conduct of Parliament.