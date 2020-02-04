As people in Southland towns evacuate, Balclutha officials are advising its residents to be prepared in case they need to do the same.

"There is a risk of flooding from a potential breach of the Hospital Road Detention flood bank in Balclutha," an alert from the Civil Defence said.

"This is not a potential breach of the main Clutha River flood banks."

Residents in low-lying areas in the town should start preparing a grab-bag in case an evacuation is ordered, it said.

"This is a precaution and the exact extent will be advised when more information is available."

People in these areas have been advised to move valuables and furniture to higher parts of their houses.

Rising river levels in Southland and Otago continue to keep highways around Southland and Otago towns closed this morning and into the early afternoon, the NZ Transport Agency said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Journey Manager Peter Brown said the Clutha and Mataura [rivers] are expected to peak around midday or early afternoon and until that occurs, the highways surrounding towns like Gore remain closed.

The Clutha River approaches the top of the Barnego Rd flood bank next to Balcrom Concrete in Balclutha about 8.45am today. Photo / Richard Davison, ODT

Some motorists hoping to head south are stuck in South Otago.

Clinton woman Jo-anne Thomson, of Food for Thought dairy, said several trucks had been parked in the town overnight.

Some other customers who had come through had returned from Elton John last night and were trying to make their way south, but could not because the roads were closed.

People were being "pretty patient".

Truck drivers had said they thought the roads would be open later today.