The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has been spotted in Auckland's CBD.

The American actor, who plays crossbow-wielding Daryl Dixon in the zombie-apocalypse series, announced on Twitter a few days ago that he was in the country.

Hello New Zealand ❤️ride❤️ pic.twitter.com/9IuZDccHb9 — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) January 31, 2020

He appears to have taken in the sights by motorcycle, although eagle-eyed fans would fail to spot his trademark mop hidden underneath a horse mask.

But one lucky Aucklander spotted him in the flesh today, outside Britomart cafe Amano.

In other news of our adventure into the city, we’re now on the lookout for zombies. pic.twitter.com/Yi4eekkpQ9 — (((MarkoDescartes the putiputi))) (@MarkGraham_Akl) February 4, 2020

Mark Graham, who managed to snap a few shots with the star, said the actor was "very gracious" and was in the country for work commitments.