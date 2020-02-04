Adam Bascombe has been remembered by friends as a vibrant man who brought people together.

Bascombe was found presumed drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Bali last week, just a few days before his birthday.

The former King's High School student grew up in Dunedin before moving to Auckland and then on to Byron Bay in Australia.

Chris Francis created a Givealittle page, to support Bascombe's family and repatriate his body to New Zealand.

"I have been overwhelmed at the generosity of all of his friends," he said.

Francis described Bascombe as a vibrant, energetic extrovert who found it easy to talk to anyone.

"What a wonderful friend to have, someone that's that positive about life even when things are down for you.

"It's good to have those type of people around you."

He had been visiting Bali on holiday when he tragically died.

New Zealander Adam Bascombe, 37, is presumed to have drowned in a swimming pool in Bali. Photo / Supplied

"He got a 30-day visa and then he got it extended for another 30 days. He just loved Bali."

Francis further described Bascombe on Givealittle as having an infectious laugh and a charisma that made others feel welcomed.

"But now we have lost that light from a truly loved human," the Givealittle page says.

"His sudden death in Bali will certainly have a financial impact on his family and all of us that love this man want to show our love and appreciation as he would have done the same for any of us.

"We are wanting to help with raising financial support to help cover some of the costs to expatriate the body back to Dunedin to his family, and if possible contribute towards his funeral costs also."

Ben Presling, who used to work with Bascombe at 2degrees in Auckland, credits him as introducing him to his partner of nearly six years.

"I met her because Adam dragged me out for a drink one night."

He was a really friendly and outgoing person, Presling said.

"He basically decided you were going to be his mate and that was it."

Presling wanted Bascombe to be remembered for the way he brought people together, and his love of life.

"He got out and did stuff. A lot of people complain about you know, how they hate going to work and how they want to change their lives and travel, and he actually did it."

After leaving corporate work Bascombe had been focused on his spiritual journey.

Auckland-based chef Ben Gilbert said his friend lit up a room.

"As soon as you met him from day one, you felt like you were best mates instantly.

"It's been a beautiful friendship and I am going to miss him a lot, we all are."

He was good listener who encouraged his friends to be better and gave lots of positive affirmations, he said.

"He was always there if you ever needed him, always spreading light and love."

Gilbert said a group of friends had gathered together for Bascombe's birthday on Saturday to remember the good times.

"There was a warmth in the air," he said.

It was really hard to think he was gone, as it still felt like he was there with them, he said.

"He might not be here physically but I just feel he is here spiritually ...

"He was too big for this world."