New Zealand's youngest mayor still gets asked for his ID when buying beers.

Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry, 28, said he was buying a six pack of beers at an unnamed liquor store on Saturday when the staff member behind the counter asked him to show his ID, to prove he was old enough to buy alcohol.

He thought it was "quite complimentary" to be asked.

"I went to get my licence out and that's when the manager came over," Barry said.

"He looked quite stressed."

The manager told the worker "this is our mayor", then tried to give Barry a free bag of salt and vinegar chips "as an apology".

Barry said he turned down the chips.

He was voted in as mayor in October last year, becoming the youngest in the country.

He has been working as a councillor in Lower Hutt for six years, so often didn't think about the fact he was so young compared to his colleagues and fellow mayors.

But so far every international ambassador and guest Barry has met in his capacity as mayor - about six - have made comments about his age.

"It think it's just probably unusual for them to be meeting a mayor who's so much younger. It's often a topic of conversation for all of them.

He hadn't experienced any particular issues or barriers due to his age since taking the role, which he partly attributed to his previous time in council and the professional relationships he'd already built.

Got asked for ID on the weekend. Manager ran over when they seen me pulling out my Drivers License. Apologised repeatedly and said to the staff member ‘that’s our mayor’. Then tried to give me a free bag of chips... I said, if in doubt always ask! — Campbell Barry (@Campbell_Barry) February 3, 2020

"I certainly do remember as a councillor first, people don't do it in a malicious way, always getting referred to as the 'young councillor' ... when you want an idea about something young, you talk to that guy."

He felt his age gave him a different perspective on current issues, and it was his role as a young mayor to front big, generational problems facing the city.

Despite the elevated role, Barry said he still occasionally gets asked for ID - though since growing a beard, much less.