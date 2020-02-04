At least two Auckland schools have placed students from China in hotels or motels after their intended homestay families pulled out due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Schools International Education Business Association chair Patrick Walsh said many schools were scrambling to find new homestay families for students who have been asked not to attend school for 14 days after arriving or returning from China.

"We have some homestay parents who are anxious because they take the view that if the school is saying these students are not safe enough to come to school, why is it good enough to have them in their home for two weeks," he said.

"Some schools now are suggesting that international students stay in a hotel or motel. There are two that I'm aware of that are doing that in Auckland."

Advertisement

He said the use of motels raised questions about trying to "quarantine" students away from their schools.

John Paul College principal Patrick Walsh: ""The notion of quarantine is a bit of a misnomer, to be honest." Photo / Stephen Parker, Daily Post

"The quarantine notion is not particularly helpful when they have already arrived in the country, so where do we quarantine them to?" he asked.

"They have to live somewhere. If it's not the school and it's a hotel or motel, then the notion of quarantine is a bit of a misnomer, to be honest."

Up International College, a private school formerly known as AGC International College at 345 Queen St, confirmed that it has placed "a small number of students" in hotels and motels after their planned homestay families pulled out.

Auckland's Up Education International College has placed "a small number" of students from China into motels and hotels after their homestays withdrew. Photo / Google

Up, which split from ACG last June, said it has 250 students "who have travelled from China and have been advised to go into self-isolation for 14 days".

"We have supported a small of number students to find alternative accommodation based on some homestay families advising that they would prefer not to host students during the 14-day self-isolation period," said Marnie Watson, chief executive of the company's university partnerships.

Marnie Watson of Up Education says the company is "following Ministry of Health guidelines" for students from China in hotels and motels. Photo / Supplied

"These students are following the Ministry of Health guidelines in terms of self-isolation.

"We have also been communicating with them regularly to ensure they understand signs and symptoms, what to do if they feel unwell, and the importance of hygiene measures."

Advertisement

Ministry of Education data shows that the college, which prepares students to study at English-speaking universities, had 640 international students last July, more than any other NZ secondary school.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: Schools in turmoil on plight of students affected by border closure

• Coronavirus: Ministry tells school hostels to isolate students at risk of having coronavirus

• Coronavirus: Officials tell schools to keep students away if they have been in China

• Schools tell students who visited coronavirus-affected countries to miss start of term

However the four schools with the next-biggest numbers of international students - Macleans College, ACG Parnell College, Rangitoto College and Westlake Girls' High School - all said they had not placed any students affected by the 14-day quarantine into motels or hotels.

Steve Hargreaves says 260 Macleans students are away on the 14-day quarantine but only three homestay families have declined to care for them. Photo / File

Macleans principal Steve Hargreaves said he had 260 students absent on the 14-day quarantine, but only three homestay families have pulled out and all affected students have been placed with other homestays.

Rangitoto principal Patrick Gale said a few homestay families had pulled out "due to having either young or elderly people in the home who may lack viral tolerance".

"We have placed all students affected by this with existing homestay families," he said.

"We have placed no students into motels. We are using a house staffed by school staff to house three students for the duration of the isolation period."

Patrick Gale has placed affected students with other homestay families or into a house with school staff. Photo / File

Westlake Girls' High said it had 130 international students from China, including two from Wuhan who are still in China because of the travel restrictions. A "handful" of homestay families have pulled out, but all affected students have been taken in by other homestay families.

Epsom Girls' Grammar, Mt Roskill Grammar, Western Springs College and Auckland International College also said they had found alternative homestays to replace families that pulled out.

Auckland Grammar headmaster Tim O'Connor said he had had "no issues with homestays" and had no students in motels or hotels.

Katrina Casey (right), pictured with former Education Minister Hekia Parata, says international student fees go into a trust fund until they actually start their courses. Photo / File

Ministry of Education deputy secretary Katrina Casey said the ministry was "working with other agencies to secure alternative accommodation for international students" where homestay issues arose.

"We are also able to facilitate fast-tracked police checks to make sure no international student is without accommodation and care," she said.

"We have encouraged any school that finds itself facing difficulties to contact their local Ministry of Education regional office so we can make sure that all international students have accommodation and support."

Hospitality NZ, which represents hotels and motels, declined to comment.

• Scientist Dr Siouxsie Wiles will answer questions from parents on coronavirus at Western Springs College at 7pm tonight.