A Gibbston woman has described the moment she saw a land slip rushing towards her property this morning.

Ngaire Pierik said it was frightening.

"It sounded like thunder.

"My horse started running like mad and I thought 'wow what's happening?'"

I had just finished breakfast and then I saw mud and rocks coming towards me, she said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are at the scene after being called to Gibbston Back Rd at 8.30am, to reports of a slip caused by rain.

A Fenz spokeswoman said no houses were threatened by the slip.

Some driveways and water tanks were affected, she said.

A reporter at the scene said the road was completely washed out.

Workers were at the scene assessing the damage after large boulders and a landslip took out the road.

"The creek on both sides is overflowing," she said.

A power company had been informed as some transformers were partially submerged.

The Queenstown-Lakes District Council had been informed.