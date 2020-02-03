A scrub fire that jumped State Highway 50 in Central Hawke's Bay is now contained to seven hectares, but continues to burn.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Gordon Foster said three helicopters and many more ground crew will continue to battle the remaining fire near Tikokino.

Frightening video of a wall of flame licking at the road edge was captured by motorists as they made their way through to safety. Photo / Supplied

The fire was reported off State Highway 50 near Tikokino at 4.55pm on Monday.

Dozens of firefighters and four helicopters were battling a forestry blaze yesterday, which spread to both sides of a main road through Central Hawke's Bay.

Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer Gordon Foster said the scrub fire near SH50 near Tikokino is contained to seven hectares. Photo / Warren Buckland

The fire jumped the road while traffic continued to make its way through.

The fire service said 12 trucks were at the Tikokino scene about 5.45pm on Monday.

Foster said the cause of the fire is still not confirmed, but said it "may have been someone mowing a paddock".

"Our advice would be to warn against anybody mowing grass after ten in the morning," he said. "Preferably, please don't mow at all at the moment."

Foster said three helicopters and many more ground crew continue to battle the remaining fire near Tikokino. Photo / Warren Buckland

The fire near Tikokino started just hours after a blaze reported less than 40km away further inland and between upper Wakarara and Makaroro roads near the foothills of the Ruahine Range.

The 20 hectare fire was reported at about at 1.18pm on Monday.

Temperatures at Hawke's Bay Airport rose to 37.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with similar expected on Tuesday but starting to recede midweek, with Wednesday peaks of 25-26C in Napier and Hastings, and dropping further to 21-22C on Friday.