A post-mortem examination is under way this morning on the human remains found at a Mt Eden property last week.

But because the remains have been buried for so long, the cause of death may never be known.

On Friday contractors unearthed bones at the Marlborough Street house.

It was confirmed yesterday they were human bones.

The Herald has learned contractors found a skull first and other bones were then discovered but it is unclear if a complete skeleton was recovered.

Acting Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin has not responded to questions about the find from the Herald at this stage.

Police cordon on Marlborough St, Mt Eden in central Auckland, where suspected human remains were found. Photo / Alex Burton

It is understood he is present at the post-mortem examination.

An official update is expected this afternoon.

A source told the Herald that the body was found within a concrete "structure".

It was clear the victim - who is yet to be identified - did not get there on their own and the death is considered suspicious.

Police are keeping an open mind on who the person is but so far the strongest lead is the former owner of the house.

The property was owned by David Stanley Hart until recently.

Neighbours told the Herald Hart was a "recluse" who went abruptly missing at least a decade ago.

Murray Goldings, 45, has lived in Marlborough St his whole life and said Hart had lived at the property ever since he could remember and used to run a boarding house out of it for older residents.

A source said there were "heaps" of people moving in and out of the boarding house and the body could be one of a number of people.

But Hart seems the most likely lead to start with.

Yesterday the Herald asked police if Hart had been reported missing and if so, when.

Baldwin is yet to respond.

The scene examination is ongoing and is expected to take several more days.

Police are appealing for anyone who lived at the property, which operated as a boarding house for some years, to come forward.

In 2017, 3 Marlborough St was sold to a new owner.

Other residents in the street also remembered Hart but told the Herald they hadn't seen him in years.

"We kind of knew him. He was a bit of a recluse. Haven't seen him in a long time," Goldings said.

"He used to always have a little garage at the front that got knocked down. He was always in there tinkering away. He was in his 70s."

Before the 2017 sale, the house had continued on as a boarding house of sorts - but neighbours just stopped seeing Hart there.

"Yeah there was all kinds of people coming and going," Goldings said.

Goldings and another resident on the street said they understood the bank eventually took the house and resold it after being unable to get in contact with Hart.

The Blackball property owned by David Stanley Hart. Photo / Google

"That's what we heard [the bank took the house]. Because it came up for a mortgagee sale," Goldings said.

"Our guess was that he'd gone missing and he had money in the bank and they had taken money out until the money dried up and they couldn't find him.

"There were rumours he went to Australia and there was another rumour he had dementia and had gone to a home somewhere. I reckon it would be over 10 years ago.

"He disappeared, no one knew [why] and there were all these rumours."

In November 2018 the Grey District Council sought Hart in relation to a property he owned in Blackball.

A notice in the local paper stated that unless Hart claimed the land at 24 Stafford St and paid all outstanding rates within a month, the council would apply for a court order declaring it to be abandoned and to authorise the sale or lease.

The notice stated Hart's whereabouts were "unknown".

Property records show 24 Stafford St is still owned by Hart.

The Herald has sought comment from the local council.