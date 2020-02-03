A "handful" of people in NZ are being tested for coronavirus, the Director-General of Health says.

A person in an isolation ward in Auckland Hospital was suspected of being infected with the virus but was cleared on Saturday.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters today that were no current suspected or confirmed cases of the deadly virus in New Zealand.

But a handful were currently being tested, he said.

Bloomfield also told media about the Air New Zealand flight evacuating Kiwis trapped in China.

The Government was still confirming number of passengers expected to board a flight being chartered to take Kiwis from Wuhan, the centre of China's outbreak, as well as the timing of the flight on Monday, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters.

The plane would carry 300 passengers, including from Australia and other Pacific nations, he said.

Those onboard would be given masks and instructions for the flight. Anyone presenting symptoms would not be allowed to board the flight, Bloomfield said.

FLIGHTS STILL ARRIVING FROM CHINA

Flights are still arriving into Auckland from China today, despite foreign travellers from the Asian nation being banned from entering New Zealand.

Customs has closed eGates at New Zealand airports and all incoming passengers will be manually processed amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Customs said eGates would be closed to all travellers including New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and their families. It urged patience "to enable a smooth and efficient transition for all".

The eGates allow travellers to enter the country using chip-enabled passports through machines, with no intervention by Customs officers.

That will make a significant dent in tourism from one of our biggest markets at the busiest time of year.

People arriving in New Zealand can expect it to take longer to clear border formalities as a result.

Auckland International Airport spokeswoman Anna Cassels-Brown said: "We know delays can cause frustration and we ask for everyone's patience as they move through the international terminal."

As of 10.30am, there had been one cancelled flight from Guangzhou, China - CZ335.

Two flights - CZ336 and NZ289 - scheduled to leave for China from Auckland had also been cancelled by then.

An Air New Zealand flight from Shanghai touched down just before 6.30am today and three other flights from Shanghai, Guangzhou and Beijing are all due to arrive in Auckland later this afternoon and early evening.

While three flights to China are all running as scheduled - set to leave New Zealand from 8.20pm onwards.

MILITARY FACILITY TO BE QUARANTINE BASE

Meanwhile, a military training base north of Auckland is being turned into a quarantine centre for New Zealanders returning from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Dozens of people will be kept in isolation at the New Zealand Defence Force site in Whangaparāoa for two weeks to contain any possible infection making it out into the community.

The site - officially called the Tāmaki Leadership Centre - is operated by the Royal NZ Navy and is where sailors and trainees undertake outdoor and weapons training.

It has a range of facilities including classrooms and an extensive confidence course on site. It is also known for its beautiful views and scenery.

In the coming days about 70 New Zealanders who have been trapped in the epicentre of a global health emergency will be evacuated by the Government.

Health Minister David Clark said they will immediately be placed in compulsory isolation for two weeks at Whangaparāoa military training facility.

Clark said health staff will check them daily, but otherwise they will try to keep a sense of normality for people and families.

"I've been advised that it's a facility that has appropriate recreation space where people will be able to live in relative isolation, and is also appropriate for people... [so] they can work from 'home', is what we're hoping," Clark said.

"So people can, as much is as possible in this unusual situation, get on with their lives."

No one displaying symptoms will be allowed on the flight from Wuhan, which will be staffed by St John paramedics, an Air New Zealand doctor and volunteer Air New Zealand flight crew.