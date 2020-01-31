A digger driver has uncovered what is thought to be human remains while working at a property in Mount Eden, Auckland, this afternoon.

Police have cordoned off an address on Marlborough St following the discovery of "an object of interest", a police spokesman said.

"Initial enquiries indicate the object may be human remains.

"The property has been cordoned off and police will remain at the address while further enquiries take place."

The object was found in the ground by a digger driver as they worked on the site.

Emergency services were first notified shortly after 1pm.

Neighbours said the current owner of the property purchased it about two years ago and had since begun renovating it.

However, prior to that a man who was believed to live overseas had owned the property for decades and rented it out as a boarding house.

A series of elderly residents had filtered through the boarding house during that time, one Marlborough St resident said.

Two houses on Marlborough St have been cordoned off with emergency tape, but police forensics are inspecting the foundations of one large elevated property with a white weatherboard house on it in particular.

The two properties are not owned by the same person.

Bricks line the driveway of the property where around five police are congregating in the backyard.