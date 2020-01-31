A digger driver has uncovered what is thought to be human remains while working at a property in Mount Eden, Auckland, this afternoon.

Police have cordoned off an address on Marlborough St following the discovery of "an object of interest", a police spokesman said.

"Initial enquiries indicate the object may be human remains.

"The property has been cordoned off and police will remain at the address while further enquiries take place."

The object was found in the ground by a digger driver as they worked on the site.

Emergency services were first notified shortly after 1pm.