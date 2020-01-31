The warmest temperature of the 2019/20 summer has been recorded today, with Gisborne recording a whopping 38.2 degrees.

It's the hottest the east coast town has been since 1940 and is the country's fifth warmest January temperature ever, according to Niwa.

And it was scorching across the North Island's east coast, with Whangārei, Tauranga, Napier and Masterton all reaching the high 20s to low 30s.

READ MORE:

• Why summer's about to get warmer - and maybe wilder

• Weather: It won't feel like summer for next week

• Herald's summer holiday photo competition winners announced

• Vodafone NZ gives staff Friday afternoons off until end of February

Advertisement

The stinking hot weather in Gisborne meant Willy's Dairy on Ormond Rd was busy scooping ice-creams for parched customers.

"We've been flat out selling ice creams, cold fizzy drinks and cold water today," a store attendant told the Herald.

"We've had our aircon and all our fans going since 6 o'clock this morning. At the moment (about 4pm), it's 39 degrees according to the phone app."

JUST IN: Gisborne has reached 38.2 degrees, the town's warmest temp on record (since 1940)! 🌡️



This is the warmest temperature in NZ this summer. pic.twitter.com/XXlqlmsYRa — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 31, 2020

Their most popular ice-cream was Mango Lassi, a scooped-from-the-tub product made by Tip Top.

And while the East Coast seeks reprieve from the sun today, the sweltering conditions would continue for most over the weekend and into the next week.

"Temperatures are going to be quite toasty around a lot of the country," MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said.

"Moving into the weekend we have a strong northwesterly flow coupled with a warm air mass from the subtropics."

The frontal system would see the West Coast of the South Island hammered with persistent rain, starting on Saturday night and continuing next week.

Advertisement

However, the rest of New Zealand looked to remain pretty dry throughout the weekend, Ferris said.

Somewhat alarmingly, overnight temperatures for many would also continue to be rather warm, especially in Auckland.

On Sunday, Auckland can expect a low of 20 degrees overnight - for some perspective, Wellington's Saturday high would be 23 degrees.

"Basically, through the weekend and into next week [Auckland's] looking mainly fine, to describe it in two words," Ferris said.

"Temperatures are just above average, but closer to average than a lot of other places, looking at about 26 degrees through the weekend.

"Into next week it looks to get a bit warmer, 27C on Monday, 28C on Tuesday - that drops back as we head into Wednesday."

The mercury in Gisborne skyrocketed today, nearing the 40-degree mark. Photo / 123RF

The hot and dry conditions throughout the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions have also prompted a warning for drivers to be wary of summer ice.

During long dry spells, dust, dirt and other materials build up on a road's surface and when it rains, the surface becomes greasy.

Even small amounts of rain after several days of dry weather could trigger summer ice, NZ Transport Agency spokesman Rob Campbell said.

"We advise anyone who is driving in the rain or on a damp road at this time of year to take extreme care," he said.

"The slippery film on the surface of the road is invisible, so don't assume it's not there just because you can't see it.

"We ask that drivers keep safe in these conditions by increasing their following distances, reducing their speeds and taking extra care."

Your weather tomorrow

Whangārei:

Fine. Southwest breezes. High 30C, Low 18C.

Auckland: Mainly fine. Southwest breezes. 26C, 19C.

Tauranga: Fine and hot. Westerlies. 33C, 18C.

Hamilton: Some morning cloud, then fine. Southwest breezes. 29C, 16C.

New Plymouth: Some morning and evening cloud, otherwise fine spells. Westerlies. 23C, 17C.

Wellington: Fine, though evening cloud. Northerlies becoming strong from midday. 23C, 17C.

Nelson: Fine with southwesterlies. 26C, 20C.

Christchurch: Fine with high cloud. Northeasterlies tending northwest in the afternoon. 24C, 18C.

Queenstown: Fine with high cloud, a few spots of rain from evening. Westerlies. 24C, 15C.

Invercargill: Fine with high cloud. Light rain developing evening. Northwesterlies picking up from afternoon. 24C, 15C.