Gusty nor'westers up to 120km/h caused planes and cruise shops to turn away from Napier as temperatures climbed to a maximum 34.6 degrees Celsius in Hawke's Bay.

The region awoke to a blustery morning and news of a truck being blown over in Takapau, with the road reduced to one lane under STOP/GO control near Otawhao Rd, causing traffic delays.

Police said they received reports of a truck that had blown over on State Highway 2 near Takapau around 8.20am on Friday.

A trampoline also blew into a street in Napier and strong wind warnings were in place until 9pm.

READ MORE:

• Heatwave weather: Temperatures could hit 37C by end of the week as Australia heatwave reaches NZ

• Weather: Rain and wind around in most regions for next few days

• Weather: Beautiful day ahead, but beachgoers warned to expect bigger waves

• Your weather forecast: Heavy rain, gale force winds, thunderstorms for start of week as Tasman Tempest approaches New Zealand

The wind also caused a scrub fire to start near Meeanee Speedway after a powerline was blown over.

Some Air New Zealand flights to and from Napier were delayed or cancelled due to crosswinds.

A spokeswoman said three outbound services from Napier were cancelled as a result of crosswinds and four flights were also delayed due to crosswinds.

Advertisement

Previously on the port's Facebook page they had posted that gusts of 48 knots had hit the port and safety protocols required the port to close until conditions improved, meaning no machines were operating on site and no trucks would be allowed entry.

A trampoline caused a little havoc in Napier as it blew on to the street. Photo / Sharne Ramsay

No damage was reported and shipping had not been affected.

The Viking Sun was scheduled to call into Napier on Friday morning, but her maiden visit was cancelled due to high winds.

The cruise ship will instead continue on to its next scheduled stop in Wellington.

The council had also closed Sturm's Gully on Napier Hill, the Park Island and Plantation Reserve walkways because of the danger of flying branches, leaves and other material.

MetService has issued a "strong wind warning" for Hawke's Bay south of Hastings and Wairarapa from the Remutaka Hill northwards.

Meteorologist Angus Hines said that the region got dealt with "quite the hairdryer treatment" with potential gales reaching 120km/h and temperatures peaking at around 34 degrees.

"The temperatures were peaking right around the region with Napier the highest at 34.6, then Hastings at 34.1, Wairoa sat at 33.5, while Takapau was the coolest at 27.4," he said.

Advertisement

"Things will ease for Saturday but Sunday and Monday will reach the mid 30s again."

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has advised that Hawke's Bay areas south of Hastings are expected to be hit by severe gales in exposed places until 9pm tonight.

Hastings has also been put into Level 3 water use restrictions meaning a sprinkler ban are now in force with only hand held watering still permitted.

Alofaae Sa, left, and Siiae Saufoi keeping cool in the ice maker at Takitimu Seafoods. Photo / Warren Buckland

With the hot weather and strong winds causing havoc around Hawke's Bay roads, people working in the conditions are also battling the heat in more ways than one.

Crews at Takitimu Seafoods might have the luxury of working with ice during these hot days but that just means they have to work harder to produce it for the fish coming in.

"These hotter days we have to keep producing more ice and use more because the fish are coming in warmer and need the extra ice," Ivan Rowsell said.

"We have to be on the game to because we have to work to get the ice down there so we don't have boats being back up."

He also said that his year they have seen the Albacore and Tuna season arrive earlier and with the warmer conditions they need more ice as these fish are bigger and are taking up more ice production.

The team at Takitimu Seafoods is also looking to build another ice plant which is set to help ice production and support future hot seasons.

"This time of year along with this heat ice is a rear commodity so we need as much as we can get."

Builder Hunter Kyle said working in days like this they just have to make sure they keep hydrated and sun blocked up to keep safe in the sun and don't let it get the better of them.

"I do have to say that days like this make the after work beers even better."

Higgins Contractors Hawke's Bay is also looking out for their crews out doing road works and maintenance in the region by sending out ice blokes and extra water for guys working in the sun.