

State Highway 2 is partially closed after a truck was blown over by strong winds near Takapau.

Police said they received reports of a truck that had blown over on SH2 near Takapau at around 8.20am on Friday.

Contractors have been called out to assist with the truck and no injuries have been reported.

Central North Island NZ Transport Agency said due to a truck roll, the road is down to one lane near Otawhao Rd.

St Johns Ambulance said one ambulance responded to the incident but was not required.



MetService Meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said strong winds have been picking up in the last few hours, with Napier Airport recording highs of 60km per hour.

"There is also a warning out for wind for southern Hawke's Bay for westerly gales which could reach 120 to 130km per hour in regions south of Napier," she said. "People in those regions it will be particular windy."

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has advised that Hawke's Bay areas south of Hastings are expected to be hit by severe gales in exposed places until 9.00pm tonight.

