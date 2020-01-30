One person is fighting for their life after a serious assault in Lower Hutt.

Police were called to a property on Bowers St just before 7pm on Thursday night, a spokeswoman said.

One person suffering critical injuries has been taken to Wellington Hospital.

Inquiries into the assault were ongoing, the spokeswoman said.

