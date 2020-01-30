A person has died and a second has been injured after a vehicle hurtled about 50m down a steep bank on a remote 4WD track in Macetown near Arrowtown.

A police media spokesperson confirmed they were called by St John to the serious single-vehicle crash on a remote 4WD track shortly after 12 noon.

The Otago Daily Times understands the car ended up dropping about 50m vertically down a steep bank in Macetown Valley.

At one stage between 15 and 20 emergency services personnel were at the scene which is about 5km down Macetown Rd, which is a rough 4WD track surrounded by steep drop-offs.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said four crews were called to a vehicle going over a cliff at 12.15pm and police were also called.

Police this evening confirmed one of those in the car had died at the scene.

"Police are working to understand the circumstances of the crash," a statement said.

A St John spokesman initially said two people were hurt in the crash.

He earlier said they had not been called because it was a search and rescue operation.

One person with minor injuries is being flown by helicopter to Lakes District Hospital, he said.