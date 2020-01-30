At least two people are hurt after a vehicle hurtled about 50m down a steep bank on a remote 4WD track in Macetown near Arrowtown.

A police media spokesperson confirmed they were called by St John to the serious single-vehicle crash on a remote 4WD track shortly after 12 noon.

The Otago Daily Times understands the car ended up dropping about 50m vertically down a steep bank in Macetown Valley.

At one stage between 15 and 20 emergency services personnel were at the scene which is about 5km down Macetown Rd, which is a rough 4WD track surrounded by steep drop-offs.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said four crews were called to a vehicle going over a cliff at 12.15pm and police were also called.

A St John spokesman said two people were hurt in the crash.

He earlier said they had not been called because it was a search and rescue operation.

One person with minor injuries is being flown by helicopter to Lakes District Hospital, he said.