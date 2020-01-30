Lime green planter boxes have been placed along the footpath of a central Auckland street in a bid to stop rough sleepers leaving behind mattresses and milk crates.

Heart of the City Auckland chief executive Viv Beck said the boxes filled with plants were placed in front of several empty shops on Victoria St on Wednesday that currently do not have commercial tenants.

"What we've noticed with empty tenancies, is that they sort of attract things to be left around them that cause obstruction," she said.

Beck said a range of things, such as mattresses, empty milk crates and rubbish were spotted in front of the shops.

Under the Public Safety and Nuisance Bylaw 2013 footpaths can't be obstructed by items or people, she said.

The plant boxes were added as a temporary measure, while the tenancies were vacant and would likely be removed once they are tenanted.

"We thought we'd try planter boxes to create a good environment for people who live, work or visit the city.

"It's a temporary measure to see if we can create a clear access for tenancies that are empty and avoid obstruction.

Those sleeping on the street that would later be lined with the greenery were told, she said.

Heart of the City Auckland does a lot of work with Lifewise and City Mission and has supported the many outward services to make sure people get the help that they need, Beck said.

"We're very involved in support for the homeless and a range of other members of the street community."

Chris Farrelly, the chief executive of the Auckland City Mission, backed that saying their team worked with Heart of the City in a range of ways.

"We don't oppose the planters.

"I don't expect putting planters in doorways is causing issues for those people, as there are many places for them to be in the city, including spending time at the Auckland City Mission."

It comes after a number of city centre businesses were condemned two years ago for installing sprinkler systems in their doorways to deter homeless people sleeping there.

The businesses reportedly installed sprinklers that would run periodically during the night or activate if someone walked into the doorway at night.

Auckland councillor Cathy Casey deplored the sprinklers as inhumane and draconian.