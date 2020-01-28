A helicopter has been called after a person was dragged under a train at a freezing works north of Oamaru this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said it was called to the Alliance Group Pukeuri Plant just after 3.15pm.

Fenz were assisting at the scene and waiting for a helicopter to arrive to pick up the injured person.

The train was at the plant and not on the main line between Dunedin and Christchurch.

A police spokeswoman said it had responded to a report a person had been injured by a train on site at the freezing works on Works Rd.

The person was reported to have sustained moderate injuries.

A St John spokesman said an ambulance was at the scene.