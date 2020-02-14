4th generation Ahuriri resident Gary Hunt is beautifying his sandy waterfront 'for the glory of God'. Video Warren Buckland.

Gary Hunt's an enigma.

He's made it his mission to brighten his community. But while his mission for Ahuriri is black and white, there's some grey area to what he does too.

On Christmas Day he stood under a Christmas tree on Ahuriri Beach.

In his hands were gifts, for any stranger that walked past. Welcome to Ahuriri - what a community.

It's fair to say his work, strongly guided by his religious beliefs, has brought joy.

Take the children's sandpit he built from scratch and filled with toys on the beach.

"God told me to make the sandpit," Hunt tells Hawke's Bay Today.

Gary Hunt repainted lampposts along Hardinge Rd where paint had been almost completely chipped off. Photo / Supplied

He fashioned it in July 2019 with logs and filled it with children's toys he has paid for with his own money and community donations.

Advertisement

It's been a popular addition to Ahuriri this summer and is often full of mums and young children.

Hunt said he has likely spent about $600 on toys.

"I saw a need there for mothers of younger children who can't use the playground yet."

Once a week he tends to the sandpit, removing rubbish and broken toys as well as raking the sand.

4th generation Ahuriri resident Gary Hunt is beautifying his sandy waterfront 'for the glory of God'. Video Warren Buckland.

Near the sandpit is a line of rocks stretching from Spriggs Park to Perfume Point which he's made to decorate the beach.

It's his way of expressing himself and "making the place I love how God created it".

He doesn't mind if children interact with the rocks as he enjoys recreating the path every morning.

He describes his creations and maintenance as "pimping" Ahuriri.

Advertisement

"I do all this work because I care about the community. I'm proud of Ahuriri and I want to do my part."

But he and authorities don't always see things the same way.

Hunt was in 2019 convicted of intimidating a courier who had taken out a trespass order against him.

And he's caused problems of a different kind for Napier City Council, too.

Hunt's latest project is a "Love" sculpture made of driftwood near the busy sandpit he created last year. Photo / Warren Buckland

A council spokesperson said while it welcomed community initiatives, council approval should be sought first.

"There are a number of projects that are initiated by community groups that can involve planting or other minor works on public land," the spokesperson said.

"These projects are approved by council who work together with the groups to achieve the most appropriate result for the location."

It's been a lifelong hobby for Hunt to fix up areas that need attention. While spending 14 years as his parents' sole caregiver, he "pimped" their backyard.

When caring for a 90-year-old friend last year Hunt also worked in her garden.

The maintenance in Ahuriri began in November 2018 when he painted the fence and signs of Knox Church, where he attends.

Soon, while walking with an elderly friend he was a caregiver for, he noticed work he could do picking up litter at Spriggs Park.

He said he once saw people walking and cycling into low tree branches along the walkway which "had clearly not been pruned for the summer season".

This is where he and council clash.

After telling council about the hazards, he claimed he was told it was "none of his business".

"After weeks of nothing being done, I acted, in the interest of safety."

He moved sharp rocks near the trees, filled hollows in the ground, weeded the area, pruned branches from the trees which were near the walking track, swept up foliage which drops from the pine trees along Hardinge Rd which he uses to fill hollows in the ground, painted lampposts along Hardinge Rd, cleared drains in the wall along Spriggs Park and removed rubbish.

The council spokesperson said, "Spriggs Park is maintained regularly by our team. This varies depending on the season and level of use.

"If people have issues or concerns about a particular public area, or see something that needs fixing, we would appreciate being informed. We would prefer to do this work ourselves."

The picnic structure in Spriggs Park, which Hunt said his parents helped fund originally, had two unpainted beams near the roof which he painted.

He doesn't feel the keeping the community tidy and presentable should be council's job solely.

"It's up to people to care about the community too."

As a result of his maintenance to the picnic structure and trees in Spriggs Park, he received a formal warning from council in June 2019.

The letter, seen by Hawke's Bay Today, was titled: "Formal warning in respect of unauthorised activities on reserve land".

The letter said the council had received a complaint in March against Hunt and his "damage and interference with trees" in Spriggs Park and Perfume Point recreational reserve.

In August 2019 a group of about 50 residents signed a petition for the council to remove the warning which said: "As residents, we have never seen Spriggs Park looking so good and this is due to Gary's effort."

The council responded to the petition saying they "will not be rescinding the warning notice" but had taken on their recommendation of encouraging Hunt to have a support person present.

No further action would be taken against him.

"We have encouraged Mr Hunt to use and enjoy Spriggs Park like any other member of the public."