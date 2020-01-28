A 56-year-old Bay of Plenty man was visiting family in Wellington when his life was cut short.

A homicide investigation has been launched after Davis Phillips from Whakatane was found with critical injuries in the Lower Hutt suburb of Taita and died a short time after.

Emergency services were alerted to the man about 5.30am on Sunday morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said in the coming days a large team would continue investigating the case by going door-to-door in the surrounding area.

"This will give officers an opportunity to hear any questions or concerns residents might have, and to provide reassurance.

"We are also working closely with Davis' family, and providing them with the support they need as they grieve their loved one", he said.

The public could be assured they were working hard to hold those responsible to account, he said.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the death.

Police originally treated the death as unexplained as they worked out how the man was injured.

Pritchard said the nature of the man's injuries would not be made public at this time.

He confirmed police were aware of reports of two men fighting on Saturday night and that a house, now part of the investigation, was known for rowdy parties which sometimes got out of hand.

A cordon previously in place at the intersections of Hunter St and Hughes Cres has been lifted.