One person has been left with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Kaihere in the Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Kaihere Rd, Kaihere at about 4.35pm.

The critically injured passenger was being taken by helicopter to Waikato Hospital, a St John spokesman said.

The road is closed, with diversions in place.



Motorists are advised to expect delays and should avoid the area if possible.