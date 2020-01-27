The Government has announced it is contributing $1.55 million towards a review that will investigate how to improve Hawke's Bay's drinking water.

The so-called Three Waters review, which encompasses drinking water, stormwater and wastewater, is a Hawke's Bay council collaboration.

Hawke's Bay's troubled drinking water has been in the spotlight in recent years - in 2016 four people died in Havelock North after a camplyobacter outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water.

Then introduction of chlorine had significant effects in both Hastings and Napier, with Napier in particular blighted by regular "dirty water events" over the past two years.

Advertisement

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said an application had been sent to Government by Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, Central Hawke's Bay District Council, Wairoa District Council and Hawke's Bay Regional Council to assist.

"We are greatly encouraged by this initiative, and I would like to acknowledge the Hawke's Bay councils' constructive approach towards reform," Mahuta said.

Stormwater, wastewater and drinking water are among the three waters review by Hawke's Bay councils. Photo / File

"This funding contribution will progress the work already begun by the councils to increase Hawke's Bay's ability to address challenges facing three waters services."

Comment provided in a written statement by the chief executives from the five councils said:

"This review means we can fully evaluate the scale of capital, capacity, capability and operational challenges in front of us and identify the opportunities for us to work together to determine the best solution for the entire region."

The review began in February 2019 and has so far investigated the current state of stormwater, wastewater and drinking water in Hawke's Bay.

Preiliminary analysis of potential options has been made and key objectives set out.

The first phase of the review is expected to conclude by September 2020.

Advertisement

Completion of the review is expected in the second half of 2021 dependent on approval of councils and Government.

The statement said the review aligns with the region's focus on water safety, security, and planning from 2019-2022 which was agreed on by the Hawke's Bay Leader's Forum on November 25 2019.