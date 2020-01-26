Two men have been arrested in relation to a serious assault which left a man in critical condition at The Strand, Tauranga, this morning.

A man was injured about 1.45am and remains in Tauranga Hospital, police said.

The area was cordoned off as forensic experts did a scene examination.

The men, aged 20 and 21, have been charged with wounding with intent and are expected to appear at Tauranga District Court on Tuesday.

Earlier today

An NZME photographer at the scene said a tent was set up in a carpark on The Strand.

He said a scene guard was at the cordon and three police cars. The streets were quiet, he said.

Nearby business La Mexica Cantina and Restaurant was open till about 3am, spokesman Pawan Kumar said.

He said night staff had not passed on any messages about the police incident overnight.

"Police haven't spoken to us this morning either. We don't know what happened."

Police continue to encourage anyone who may be able to assist this investigation to call 105.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.