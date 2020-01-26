A serious crash has closed a section of State Highway 16 south of Wellsford, and another crash has shut down part of Auckland's Northern Motorway.

The crash happened about 3.40pm. The NZ Transport Agency says the road is closed between Ingleton Rd and Wharehine Rd in Tauhoa.

"Please follow directions of emergency services on scene or avoid the area if possible."

Meanwhile, emergency services have responded to a bushfire near the North Western Motorway in Auckland.

"Police were alerted to a bush fire at the side of North Western Motorway around 2.50pm," police said.

"This was reported to be between Lincoln Road on-ramp and Te Atatu Road off-Ramp."

And a lane is blocked on the Northern Motorway due to a crash the right lane after Oteha Valley on-ramp southbound.

NZTA is warning motorists to expect delays and pass the scene with care."