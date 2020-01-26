Police are investigating the death of a man found with critical injuries in Taita, Lower Hutt, this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard said emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Cres just after 5.30am.

The man was confirmed dead a short time later.

"Police are working to understand how the man was injured and at this stage his death is being treated as unexplained," a police spokesperson said.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our inquiries, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area between 5am and 6am this morning."

A cordon is in place at the intersection of Hunter St and Hughes Cres while police work at the scene, and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.