The family of missing teenager Vinnie Beecroft have thanked his friends and those searching Dunedin waters to the effort to find him.

They noted the "truly brave and heroic" efforts of the young boys who tried to help Vinnie, 14, after he got into trouble in the water at Seconds Cliff. St Clair, on Thursday afternoon.

Kathy Peters, a relative, today made a statement on behalf of their family.

Peters said the family wished to express their utmost gratitude for the efforts that have been made by everyone in the search.

"A special thanks to NZ Search and Rescue, Police, Victim Support, Surf Life Saving NZ, especially at St Clair, and all others involved," Peters said.

"Very special thoughts and thanks go to the young boys who were there with Vinnie at the time, their efforts were truly brave and heroic in their bid to help Vinnie when he got into difficulty at Seconds Cliff on Thursday afternoon."

The boys had spent the afternoon having fun in and around the water, enjoying the day, when tragedy struck.

"Unfortunately, Vinnie's immediate family have endured a number of tragic events over the years and are trying to cope with the current situation as best they can.

"They ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult time and are still holding onto hope that Vinnie will be found, but acknowledge this is becoming increasingly unlikely as the hours pass.

"Again, thank you to all those involved and to the services and people that know Vinnie well and have supported him in the past," Peters said.

"A heartfelt thank you is expressed for the ongoing support you are offering."