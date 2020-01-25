A child has been taken to hospital after a water incident at a beach south east of Auckland.

St John ambulance confirmed two vehicles attended the incident at Orere Point, along the coast of the Firth of Thames and Haurki Gulf.

One patient was treated and transport to Starship Hospital in a serious condition.

READ MORE:

• Tauranga woman known as 'beautiful soul' taken in Taranaki drowning

• Six people drowned over the holidays - two more than last year

• Toddler dies on Christmas Eve after drowning incident at his Christchurch home

• Between the Flags: Auckland woman, 86, confirmed as sixth holiday drowning victim