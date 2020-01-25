A serious crash has resulted in the immediate closure of the Northwestern Motorway in Auckland this evening.

Two cars have collided with one of them reportedly rolling.

The incident took place around 7.45pm on the motorway's northbound lanes, north of Lincoln Rd.

Initial indications suggest one person sustained serious injuries in the collision, the police said in a statement to media.

Motorists are being told to avoid the area if possible - diversions are in place with motorists also asked to leave the motorway at Lincoln Rd.

More to come.