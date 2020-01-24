If someone told us there was a bottle of wine at Pak'nSave for $888 we'd tell them to go home because they're drunk ... well, maybe not.

Boasting a whopping price tag of $888, supposedly at an extra-low rate, the 750ml bottle of Penfolds Grange shiraz is available at Pak'nSave Royal Oak.

It's so expensive that shoppers who were willing enough - and had a big enough wallet - to buy the product couldn't even collect it from the shelf themselves.

"To purchase the Penfolds Grange shiraz 750ml, bring an empty case to the checkout and the bottle will be brought to you by the duty manager," the store says.

And now the question has been raised on social media - is the bottle of wine the most expensive product on the shelves at Pak'nSave?

Most expensive thing at PaknSave? pic.twitter.com/9hGMBMPqJG — Tim McCready 🇳🇿 (@Tim_McCready) January 23, 2020

A quick search on Pak'nSave's online shopping website would confirm it is in fact the most expensive thing you could buy at the supermarket.

The second most expensive product was also a Penfolds bottle of wine: A Barossa Valley shiraz worth $228.88.

While a price tag of $888 might seem expensive, bottles of the same product could be bought online for as high as $940 elsewhere.

Head of corporate affairs at Foodstuffs, Antoinette Laird, said wine-lovers would know it was a great price given the quality of the wine and it also had a second meaning.

"Wine connoisseurs in our Royal Oak catchment area will know that at $888, the Penfold Grange 2014 Shiraz is a great price for this very fine wine", she said.

"And of course 888 is a lucky number for customers who are wanting to celebrate Chinese New Year with a very special tipple."

In Chinese numerology, 888 has a meaning of triple fortune, a strengthening of the meaning of the digit eight.

Expensive products available at Pak'nSave:

• Beer, Cider & Wine: Penfolds Grange Bin 95 Shiraz, $888 ea.

• Fresh Foods & Bakery: Bulk foods raw pinenuts, $128.90 per kg ea.

• Pantry: Happy Valley Manuka Honey UMF20+ 250g, $89.99 ea.

• Chilled, Frozen & Desserts: Massimo's Italian Cheeses Bocconicini, $44.99 ea.

• Baby, Toddler & Kids: Karicare Goat Milk Stage 3 12 Months Toddler Milk Drink 900g, $43.99 ea.

• Drinks: Coca-Cola soft drink 1.5l, $3.79 ea.