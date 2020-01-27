

Renovating a Victorian-era hotel has its quirks - just ask Napier couple Esther and Tom Seymour.

Since they bought the old Mon Logis backpackers building last year, they've fixed its lean, found a hidden door, struck unexpected kauri, and even uncovered a faded newspaper hidden behind a wall.

The Seymours' renovations to turn 415 Marine Parade into a bed and breakfast are in full swing, but have proved to be more extensive than they originally thought.

They've already uncovered a blocked off door to an upstairs verandah and old chimney leading up the middle of the building.

Old kauri and matai wood has been uncovered and newspaper from the 1980s was found behind a wall.

The couple, who bought the building last September, will likely name it after its address (415 Marine Parade) although the couple are open to suggestions.

The building has been lifted and repiled as the whole building was previously on a left lean.

Interior walls have been torn down and spaces, where original doors were covered over, have been discovered.

These are set to be rebuilt and a door to the verandah which overlooks the street will be reinstalled on the top floor.

The five bedrooms will now be complete with en suite's and a new kitchen will be put in.

"She will be lovely and elegant on the inside with light décor, not firmly in any particular area just simple elegance," Esther said.

Tom and Esther Seymour have been in the accommodation industry for 20 years and are looking forward to opening their newest project at 415 Marine Parade. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Victorian building, which has had many previous lives, will retain its history while having the modern amenities of double glazing and air conditioning.

An elevator is also set to be installed near the living area, meaning travellers with suitcases won't have to embrace the narrow staircase.

The living area which overlooks Marine Parade will be fitted out with new French doors.

The outside of the building will get a facelift, now being painted taupe with teal accents.

Downstairs rooms will retain the old wooden floorboards while upstairs bedrooms will have the comfort of carpet.

Esther Seymour has tried and tested the new colours for the exterior of the building. Photo / Warren Buckland

The couple is hoping that the building will be open for business on April 2.

Guests can expect to be looked after at the B and B with breakfast provided and the owners happy to give tour tips.

"We are excited to be able to provide accommodation with a personal touch," Esther said.

The pre-earthquake building has a rich history which its new owners are pleased to be able to preserve.

"It's fabulous to be able to retain an old building when many are being pulled down," Esther Seymour said.

The building was originally built in 1860 as an English terrace house and was extended into private hotel accommodation in 1915.

MTG Collections Assistant Archives Cathy Dunn said the house was formerly number 91 Marine Parade but is now 415.

Council documents say the building was owned by Robert Loosmore Williams from 1911.

Dunn said Williams resided at the property from 1911 to 1914 but owned the property into the 1930s.

Williams was the oldest son of Henry Williams owner of notable Napier business Henry Williams and Sons Limited.

New owner Tom has since discovered that his family had a relation to the Napier Williams family. "It's sort of come full circle," Esther said.

The building is currently undergoing extensive renovations before its April opening. Photo / Warren Buckland

The building survived the 1931 Napier Earthquake and has since been home to different businesses.

In 1930 it was known as Devonshire House and was owned by a Mrs F Dickinson.

Museum street directories from 1948-49 show the building was a boarding house run by a Mrs Isabella Meechan at the time.

From the 1960s it was known as Cape View Guest House.

In 1983 online real estate data shows the property was sold for $60,000. It was converted into two flats during this period.

In 1991 the property was sold for $150,000 and became known as the Mon Logis meaning "my lodge" in French.

Frenchman Gerard Averous ran the bed and breakfast until it was put on the market in 2016.

Averous had previously inquired about the building becoming a heritage item in 2004 but it was not investigated at the time as it was not in the heritage precinct, council documents say.

The couple has been in the accommodation industry for 20 years and previously owned motels around New Zealand and Hawke's Bay.