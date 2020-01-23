Napier City Council has praised a resident-made pop-up sandpit at Ahuriri beach, but says those who use it need to make sure it's kept tidy.

The sandpit, which is now filled with donated children's toys, was created by locals for the public to enjoy earlier this summer.

A Napier City Council Facebook post on Thursday said: "Next time you are in the area; we ask that you do a quick tidy up, so the perimeter stays small, is well-loved and no danger to birdlife."

The council also asked residents to pick up any pieces of plastic or broken toys on the beach.

The sandpit was built late 2019 and has been huge hit with families.

Taradale resident Claudia Conaglen often takes her young daughter to play at the sandpit.

"We love it. It's perfect for children under two."