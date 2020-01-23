Downtown Auckland could remain "without power for some time" after an outage crippled the centre city and forced the closure of Britomart rail station.
The "chaotic" power cut spanned the city centre, and parts of Newmarket and Parnell.
Britomart train station was forced to close and multiple traffic lights stopped working.
Power was restored to Britomart soon after 1.30pm - but it could take until 3pm for normal services to resume.
Vector said at 1.45pm that power had been restored to the CBD, though parts of Parnell were not fixed.
Earlier, the company confirmed the outage had affected Quay St, parts of Auckland's CBD and parts of Parnell.
"Vector's electricity operations centre is remotely redirecting power flows to as many affected customers as possible, and our crews are currently working on the fault," the company said.
"Customers in these areas should prepare to be without power for some time while we respond to the outage. The objective of our crews is to do this as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public."
Rail services are now terminating at Newmarket for the Southern, Western and Onehunga lines, and at Orakei for the Eastern line.
According to Vector's outage map website, power will be restored between 1:30pm and 2:30pm today.
Police confirmed a power outage in central Auckland.
"A number of intersections in the Newmarket, Parnell and CBD have been affected.
"Police have received a number of calls in relation to this and will continue to monitor the situation."
Twitter user Bob Jewers said traffic lights stopped working at the intersection of Shortland Queen Sts at 12:30pm. "It's a bit chaotic."
A block of Symonds St - including parts of the University of Auckland - was also affected.
The university's law faculty had no power but it has now been restored.
A Parnell resident said power had been intermittent in St Stephens Ave over the past 20 minutes.
Auckland Transport has confirmed a "power outage" has hit the inner-city.
One witness said all traffic lights were out and had been for 20 minutes.
Britomart Train Station is also reportedly affected.