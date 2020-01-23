Downtown Auckland could remain "without power for some time" after an outage crippled the centre city and forced the closure of Britomart rail station.

The "chaotic" power cut spanned the city centre, and parts of Newmarket and Parnell.

Britomart train station was forced to close and multiple traffic lights stopped working.

Power was restored to Britomart soon after 1.30pm - but it could take until 3pm for normal services to resume.

Advertisement

UPDATE 2 - 1:30PM

Power at the Britomart Train station has now been restored. Trains will now be arriving and departing from Britomart. Please expect delays and cancellations until services return to normal. Normal services will resume at 3:00PM. — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 23, 2020

Vector's website shows the "unplanned outage" areas in yellow.

Power is now back on for the CBD area, however parts of Parnell are still affected. Crews are still working to restore power as quickly as possible. For further updates, visit our Outage Centre on https://t.co/nTbrnl49rq. — Vector Ltd (@Vectorltd) January 23, 2020

Vector said at 1.45pm that power had been restored to the CBD, though parts of Parnell were not fixed.

Earlier, the company confirmed the outage had affected Quay St, parts of Auckland's CBD and parts of Parnell.

"Vector's electricity operations centre is remotely redirecting power flows to as many affected customers as possible, and our crews are currently working on the fault," the company said.

"Customers in these areas should prepare to be without power for some time while we respond to the outage. The objective of our crews is to do this as quickly as possible while ensuring the safety of our crews and the public."

The power is out at Auckland's Britomart train station. Photo / RNZ

We are currently investigating the outage affecting Quay st sub zone, impacting parts of Auckland’s CBD and parts of Parnell.

Crews are onsite. See Vector Outage Centre for updates https://t.co/gVvWOgnz7y. — Vector Ltd (@Vectorltd) January 23, 2020

Rail services are now terminating at Newmarket for the Southern, Western and Onehunga lines, and at Orakei for the Eastern line.

UPDATE 1 - 12:55PM

Due to the power outage trains will not be departing from Britomart. Southern, Western and Onehunga lines will be terminating at Newmarket train station. The Eastern Line will be terminating at Orakei train station. Please plan ahead using alternative PT. — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 23, 2020

A power outage is affecting some parts of central Auckland. Vector is working to restore services. The outage is affecting traffic signals and public transport, so please take extra care on the roads, and follow @AklTransport for updates. — Phil Goff (@phil_goff) January 23, 2020

LOWER CBD POWER OUTAGE



Please be advised due to a power outage in the lower CBD, Britomart Train Station is closed. The Downtown Ferry terminal is also affected with the power outage, however ferrys will still be running.



We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/PwumFZGNQa — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 22, 2020

According to Vector's outage map website, power will be restored between 1:30pm and 2:30pm today.

Power was knocked out at Better Burger in Auckland's CDB, near Britomart. Photo / RNZ

Police confirmed a power outage in central Auckland.

"A number of intersections in the Newmarket, Parnell and CBD have been affected.

Advertisement

"Police have received a number of calls in relation to this and will continue to monitor the situation."

Twitter user Bob Jewers said traffic lights stopped working at the intersection of Shortland Queen Sts at 12:30pm. "It's a bit chaotic."

A block of Symonds St - including parts of the University of Auckland - was also affected.

The university's law faculty had no power but it has now been restored.

A Parnell resident said power had been intermittent in St Stephens Ave over the past 20 minutes.

@AklTransport Traffic lights at Shortland Street and Queen Street are off at 12:30pm. It’s a bit chaotic — Bob Jewers (@BobJewers) January 22, 2020

Auckland Transport has confirmed a "power outage" has hit the inner-city.

Traffic lights are out on the corner of Wyndham and Queen St. Photo / RNZ

One witness said all traffic lights were out and had been for 20 minutes.

TRAFFIC SIGNAL OUTAGE - CITY CENTER - 12:45PM

Multiple traffic signals are in fault throughout Auckland City Centre, due to a power outage in the area. Give way rules apply. Take care in the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/5pRfN2cm1P — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) January 22, 2020

Britomart Train Station is also reportedly affected.