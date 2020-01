Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway has slowed to a crawl following a crash at the Takanini interchange, heading into the city.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said at 7.05am the crash was blocking the right hand land of the Takanini interchange.

An update at 7.15am states the crash has cleared but motorists will encounter delays citybound until the scene is fully cleared.

Motorists were warned to pass with care.

