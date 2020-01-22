A serious crash during rush hour has forced the closure of Auckland's Northwestern Motorway in both directions.

Three people were trapped after the two-vehicle crash just after 4.40pm.

Two people have sustained serious injuries and will be taken to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit will be attending the scene.

All west-bound lanes of the North Western Motorway are currently blocked between the Hobsonville Rd overbridge and Brigham Creek Road.

UPDATE 5:35PM

Southbound lanes are also CLOSED between Brigham Creek Rd and Hobsonville Rd Interchange to clear northbound traffic caught at the scene. ^MF https://t.co/xsOhucbLGt — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 22, 2020

Traffic is heavily building in the area and motorists have been asked by police to avoid the area if at all possible.

"Police would like to thank motorists in advance for their co-operation."