State Highway 1 is blocked and up to six people injured in a crash in South Waikato.

One of the injured remains trapped in one of the two vehicles involved in the crash which happened just after 1pm today.

Police are currently putting diversions in place between White and Webster Rds.

Northern fire communications shift manager Karen Larking said two people are seriously injured.

"One person is trapped and there's between five or six total patients."

Firefighters have arranged a landing pad for a rescue helicopter to transport the injured to hospital.

The remaining passengers have suffered minor injuries, she said.

There were two fire appliances and one support vehicle at the scene.

