Kiwi firefighters are offering their holiday homes to weary Australian firefighters who continue to battle the bush fires.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union, NZPFU, has dubbed it "Operation Rest and Respite" which will see Australian firefighters and their families offered the holiday homes for free to take part in a much needed break.

The bushfires are unprecedented in scope and intensity and have claimed the lives of not only residents but also several firefighters and more than a billion animals.

NZPFU president Wattie Watson said it was predicted that it would be a "long and devastating fire season that is expected to put Australian fire services to the test for weeks and months to come".

"While New Zealand is deploying firefighters to Australia to assist, not everyone can go yet many members have approached the union wanting to assist.

"We have canvassed a few members about practical assistance we can offer and had support to make holiday homes available here in New Zealand free of charge for the weary firefighters and their families."

The NZPFU had been liaising with the United Firefighters Union of Australia to work out options for firefighters at various holiday spots around the country.

"The offer will be made to all firefighters – career and volunteers. The UFUA will assist in verifying those taking up the offer are firefighters who have been battling the fires or keeping the towns safe," she said.

As the fires were expected to take months to fully extinguish, the NZPFU has asked Kiwi firefighters to still get in touch if their bach was currently occupied as it might become free in the near future.

Fire and Rescue personnel battle a bushfire on the outskirts of Bilpin, near Sydney, last month. Photo / File

Firefighters themselves could even open up their own homes if they don't have a holiday home but instead wanted to host a family.

The only cost to Australian firefighters would be to pay for their flights across the ditch, however Wattie said they would look for sponsorship to help with that cost.

* Anyone interested in helping with sponsorship or costs is asked to call Watson on 021 928 819.