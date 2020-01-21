A person has suffered burns in a fire in Onerahi in Whāngārei early this morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the fire on Sorrento St around 6.15am.

Northern shift manager Carren Larking said two fire appliances had attended the scene and one was still there at 7am.

"One patient was seen to by ambulance with burns, and we have a fire investigator going out to try and establish how it started."

The structure that caught fire measured 2m x 2m so may have been a shed, Larking said. It's thought nobody else was in the building when it caught fire.