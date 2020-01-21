Two people have been hurt in a crash on the bridge in the Waikato which involved two cars and a cow.

Emergency services were first called at 5.58am to the two-vehicle crash on Waerenga Rd, near Te Kauwhata, a Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said.

She said a car had hit a cow, and a second car had hit the first car, leaving two people trapped. She was unsure if the cow was deceased.

Police arrived on scene just before 6.30am.

"Initial indications are one person may be seriously injured, and another is understood to have sustained moderate injuries," police said in a statement.

The road is closed, with diversions in place at the intersection of Stannard and Cozen Rds and the intersection of Waerenga and Taniwha Rds.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.