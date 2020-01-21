A bus has rolled near Queenstown in a serious crash that has blocked the road.

The incident occurred on the Glenorchy-Queenstown Rd about 7km southwest of Queenstown.

A St John spokesman said at this stage they were looking after 10 people who are injured, two of whom are in a serious condition.

Eight people have suffered minor injuries, he said.

Two helicopters are on the way to the scene.

Three ambulances are already on the scene accompanied by a manager.

The crash happened about 1.45pm and the road, just south of Closeburn Rd, is currently blocked.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and motorists are advised to avoid the area.