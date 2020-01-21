Rebecca McKenzie was born at sea - it even says so on her passport.

The Matakana resident's parents were travelling home from New York to England in October 1955, on the Queen Elizabeth cruise liner.

McKenzie was not due for another eight weeks, and her parents were hoping to make it home for the birth, but during a rough crossing, and just a day out of France, out she came.

Her birth is the only one recorded in ship company Cunard's 180-year history.

Advertisement

"It's here - a bouncing girl arrived at 6.05pm," said a ship bulletin issued shortly after her birth on October 31, 1955.

As the third edition of Cunard's Queen Elizabeth cruise ships docked in Auckland this week, McKenzie went aboard for a special reunion.

READ MORE:

• Auckland ferry commuters furious over delays caused by cruise ships berthing in the city

• Cruise ship industry says value could be greater if Auckland port had bigger berth

• Search underway for passenger who jumped from cruise ship in Hawke's Bay

• Cruise hand's secrets from below deck from six years at sea

"It is very special to be back, makes me think back to my parents."

Her special relationship with the ship was not meant to happen.

Her parents thought they'd make it to England in time for her birth. Now, customers are not even allowed to travel on cruise ships from 24 weeks' pregnant.

In December, a dramatic at-sea delivery took place as a Waiheke Island couple travelled the slightly shorter journey aboard the Fullers ferry, en route to the hospital.

READ MORE: 'It happened so fast' - Father recounts dramatic at-sea birth of daughter on Waiheke Island ferry to Auckland

Advertisement

"I think it would have been pretty risky, really," McKenzie said of her own birth.

Rebecca McKenzie was born on the original Queen Elizabeth 65 years ago. Today she was back on board for only the second time since her birth. Photo / Michael Craig

She was delivered in a first-class cabin, and staff improvised to construct an oxygen tent with a drawer to support the newborn.

"I was very small. My father said I could fit in his hand."

Upon arriving in Southampton, she was whisked away to hospital, where she remained for 12 weeks.

Her birth made headlines in many British papers. She was bumped off the front page only by the other big news of the day: Princess Margaret ending her engagement to "divorcee" Peter Townsend.

During her schooling years she boarded in England, while her parents lived in New York. On one transatlantic voyage in 1971 she happened to be reunited with the second edition of the Queen Elizabeth.

But it was not the most joyful occasion.

"Everyone thought being born at sea I'd have some strong sea legs, but instead I spent the first 24 hours of it in the infirmary because I was horribly seasick," McKenzie said.

After marrying a "Kiwi boy" in London more than 40 years ago, the couple moved to Auckland, spending most of their time in St Heliers and Glendowie where they raised three children.

Her former husband died in 1996, and she now resides near Matakana enjoying the retired life with husband Andrew.

With "at sea" listed on her passport and birth certificate as her place of birth, she runs into a little travel trouble every now and then.

"When travelling they either get really excited and want to show everyone, or don't believe me, and the computers can have a little trouble registering it.

"They need a country, rather than 'born at sea'."

The original Queen Elizabeth now lies at the bottom of Hong Kong harbour, after a businessman there purchased it, but disaster struck when it caught fire, and sunk.