A South Auckland house where two people have been shot in the past six weeks was defaced with gang slogans just days after a woman was killed.

A 54-year-old woman been charged with wilful damage in connection with the tagging.

The latest victim was 57-year-old Meliame Fisi'ihoi, who was shot dead at the Calthorp Close, Favona property on Wednesday in the early hours of the morning.

Meliame Fisi'ihoi, 57, was found dead at a house on Calthorp Close in Favona, Mangere on Wednesday. Photo / Supplied

Last month, a man was critically injured at the same Favona property.

Advertisement

Graffiti including the words "Aroha Black Power" were spray-painted in white on a black shed beside the house on Sunday.

The act has outraged people on social media, who have labelled it disrespectful after gunshots led police to Fisi'ihoi's body inside the house.

Police attended after the property was defaced. A spokesperson confirmed a 54-year woman was arrested at the house on Sunday at lunch time and charged with willful damage. She is due to appear in Manukau District Court on January 24.

A police cordon was put around the Calthorp Close property in Mangere in December after a man was shot and critically injured. Photo / Vaimoana Tapaleao

The incident appeared to be unrelated to the ongoing homicide investigation, police said.

Following last week's killing, more frontline patrols have been deployed to reassure the public. Police have not yet confirmed whether the two shootings are related.