A wedding was held at Premier House yesterday and Jacinda Ardern was in attendance but it wasn't hers.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins and his partner, Jade, were married at Premier House, the official residence of the Prime Minister below the Thorndon hills in Wellington.

Hipkins said they had wanted a venue with a lawn so the ceremony could be outside.

"We wanted to have a garden wedding and it's a nice garden to do it in," he said.

The hills around Wellington were shrouded in mist but the rain held off.

"Jacinda agreed to host us and we are covering all the costs including the security and that kind of stuff so there is no cost to the taxpayer."

The couple's two children, a three-year-old boy and one-year-old daughter, were there.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson was best man and former Labour MP Darren Hughes returned from his home in London to be groomsman and MC for the reception, held inside Premier House.

Ardern is engaged to partner Clarke Gayford who proposed last Easter on a hill at Mahia, but no date has been announced.

Premier House and gardens, leading to a lawn on the right. Photo / File

They live in the upstairs of Premier House when they are in Wellington but the more grand formal rooms downstairs are often used for official events, including press conferences or dinners for important visitors, or as a meeting venue.

Ardern, Robertson and Hipkins all worked in the Beehive for ministers during the Helen Clark-led Labour Government before they became MPs.

Former Labour deputy and now High Commissioner to Australia Annette King returned for the wedding.

Associate Education Minister and New Zealand First MP Tracey Martin was the only non-Labour MP among the guest-list, which numbered about 75.

Pinky Agnew was the marriage celebrant and Simply Food did the catering for a sit-down dinner. Max Kelly was DJ for the after-dinner dance.

Hipkins, aged 41, and Jade Paul have been together about six years and decided to marry several years ago.

"It's been about five years in the making. We got engaged but then we decided we'd do the children thing first.

"We decided around this time last year that we were going to get married and Jade's parents are here this summer [from Britain]."

Jade Hipkins, as she has become, is a public servant – though not in any area her husband is responsible for – and is hoping to return to work part-time this year after taking maternity leave.