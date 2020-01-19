Most Wellington flights face disruption this morning as fog once again shrouds the capital's airport.

As of 8.15am one arrival and and two departures had been cancelled, and a further seventeen arrivals and nine departures had been delayed.

MetService meteorologist Tamara Vuksa said this morning the cloud base at the airport was down to 200 feet, according to the service's automatic weather station. Anything lower than 300ft was likely to lead to flight cancellations.

Low cloud hangs over the Capital. This is expected to gradually break this morning to a fine afternoon. ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/xpS4e4fbXC — MetService (@MetService) January 19, 2020

Visibility was at 8km but because the cloud base was so low it could fluctuate down to as little as 3km.

Low cloud may continue to cause some flight disruptions this morning. For latest updates, speak to your airline or check our live flight information here: https://t.co/I1SNkcdObI pic.twitter.com/Gl6kGutszD — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) January 19, 2020

"We are expecting by 11am that it should start to slowly break and visibility should improve," Vuksa said.

Both local and international flights have been delayed or cancelled this morning.

It follows the cancellation of more than 30 flights on Sunday after the airport was blanketed in cloud during the afternoon.

But Wellington Airport told RNZ the airport was open and operating as usual this morning and it was up to the airlines to decide if they would fly.