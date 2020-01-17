Auckland motorists trying to get home after a long week could be in for a few more headaches with a car fire and a crash causing major delays.

State Highway 1 is seeing delays in both directions due to a car fire in the right northbound lane near the Esmonde Rd off ramp.

Smoke can be seen billowing out of the car and across the motorway, in a video shared by the NZ Transport Agency.

Motorists are advised to delay their journeys or seek alternative routes with two lanes blocked northbound, and one blocked southbound.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, BOTH DIRECTIONS - 5:20PM

A car fire in the right northbound lane just prior to Esmonde Rd off-ramp is causing delays in both directions currently. Delay your journey or allow extra time. ^TP pic.twitter.com/qZMhVaHYS6 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 17, 2020

Meanwhile on the southwestern motorway (SH20) northbound a crash just before 5pm is blocking the right lane just after the on-ramp from Puhinui Rd.

UPDATE 5:15PM

This crash still blocking. Tow services are on route. Delay your journey or consider alternative route with delays northbound from Lambie Dr. ^TPhttps://t.co/aeenj1OTeg — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 17, 2020

Tow services were on route but the NZTA was advising motorists to delay their journey or consider alternative route with delays northbound from Lambie Dr.

Traffic on the southwestern motorway was affected further by a crash involving several cars, including a classic car, near Lambie Dr.

Two cars involved in the crash near Lambie Dr. Photo / Supplied

In Wellington, a crash is holding up those wanting to escape the city for Anniversary weekend.

Northbound lanes on State Highway 1, south of Te Horo, are blocked.

NZTA says all emergency services and a helicopter are en route.

Congestion had already been building in the area, through to Otaki, for about three hours from 2.30pm.

A car rolled after 5pm today in Hamilton city centre today.

In Hamilton, a car has rolled after 5pm today in the city centre on Tristram St between Hill St and Collingwood St.

Fire and Emergency was still trying to extricate on person with moderate injures using the jaws of life at 6pm today.