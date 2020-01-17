Police have named the 57-year-old female victim in a South Auckland homicide this week.

Today, police revealed 57-year-old Meliame Fisi'ihoi was located deceased at a property on Calthorp Close, Favona, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Counties Manukau Police are continuing with Operation Truro, the homicide investigation launched in Favona on Wednesday in relation to the death.

Police have since completed a thorough scene examination at the address and a post mortem examination has also been completed.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers says there is "no doubt" that the incident is of concern to residents in Favona and wider community.

"In recent days our Communities staff have been speaking with key partners in the community to address any concerns they may have," Vickers said in a statement.

"Our team of detectives are continuing their work and will be following a number of lines of inquiry in the coming days.

"At this stage of our inquiry we are still unable to speculate whether an earlier incident on Calthorp Close is connected to this investigation or not."

The Fisi'ihoi family have launched a Givealittle page to support relatives "with all costs associated with this tragedy".

"We miss our mum. We love her. And we appreciate all the love and support received during this difficult time," the Givealittle page states.

Police are still encouraging anyone with information to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.

Anyone who may want to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.