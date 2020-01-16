While a Taupō family slept, an arsonist set their house on fire.

Their house was one of five properties intentionally set alight in a string of lakeside arsons at the weekend.

Luckily, the family awoke and escaped their burning home without harm, police said.

But not all houses remained standing - two were completely destroyed.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone said police know incidents like this are extremely distressing for those involved and in the wider community.

"We would like to assure the public police are committed to fully investigating this matter and holding those responsible to account."

All properties were on the eastern side of the lake, in Tauranga Taupō, Waitetoko and Hatepe.

He urged anyone who saw vehicles driving on and around State Highway 1 in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact police.

"In particular Police are interested in any vehicles entering or leaving the settlements of Hatepe, Waitetoko and Tauranga Taupō.

"We would especially be keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured vehicle details."

He strongly urged anyone with other information about the arsons or those involved to go to police.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Taupō Police by phoning 105 and quoting file number 200114/9694.

You can also give information anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

