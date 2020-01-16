Escalating tensions in the Middle East, a post-Brexit free trade agreement and climate change were top of the agenda when UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this week.

A brief statement from Johnson's office said the pair spoke on Tuesday night (UK time) and touched on a number of high-level topics.

One of the major focuses of the call, according to Johnson's office, was the situation in the Middle East.

Tensions have flared in the region as the ongoing stoush between the US and Iran continues to escalate.

After the US assassinated Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike earlier this month, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US airbase in Iraq.

Both New Zealand and UK troops are stationed at the base, Camp Taji, where the missiles were fired - there were no reports of death or injury.

Tensions remain high as leaders around the world call for de-escalation.

In his statement, Johnson's office said: "The leaders discussed the situation in the Middle East and agreed on the need for continued engagement and dialogue to de-escalate tensions".

It also said the pair: "underlined the importance of our ongoing co-operation to tackle climate change, ahead of COP26 in Glasgow later this year."

The statement also said the pair would work together to strengthen the two countries' bilateral relationship.

"[This] includes agreeing an ambitious free trade deal after the UK leaves the EU."

UK trade officials have maintained that New Zealand is an "important priority" when it comes to a post-Brexit trade agreement.

UK Trade Secretary Liz Truss told media in September that New Zealand was a "huge priority" in terms of the UK's new free-trade agenda.

"We are going to be leaving the EU on the 31st of October, with or without a deal, and as part of that agenda striking trade deals is going to be vitally important."

This is not the first time Johnson and Ardern has discussed a post-Brexit agreement.

The UK Prime Minister has told Ardern in the past that New Zealand was a "high priority" for such an agreement in the future.

Ardern said at the time that she was almost surprised by how eager Johnson was to press on with free trade talks.

"Signing the deal is of course down to our negotiators, but he wants to start talks pretty much straight away, he tells me," Ardern told Newstalk ZB.

"We're also ready to go when they are. The question for us is simply when their negotiating teams will be ready."